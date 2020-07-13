Global  
 

Man City ban overturned: What does CAS decision mean for Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester’s hopes of Champions League football?

talkSPORT Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The race for Champions League football just got even more tense after it was confirmed Man City will not be banned from European competition next season. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has lifted a two-season ban imposed on City following a successful appeal by the Premier League club. It’s a decision which has […]
 Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith think Manchester City's players will feel more settled after the club's European ban was overturned.

