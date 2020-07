NS💫 RT @goal: Tonight: Juventus 🆚 Lazio How many penalties will Cristiano Ronaldo score? 🤭 #JuventusLazio https://t.co/3AmCLe5ziw 18 seconds ago ThaiNee Of Lay Lay👒 RT @BiyiThePlug: 54 mins; Juventus 2 - 0 Lazio Cristiano Ronaldo is now the top goal scorer in Serie A with 30 goals ⚡️ 🇮🇹 #LiveSportsOnGO… 1 minute ago Plaantik Juventus take a huge step towards the Serie A title as Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace. 🏆⏳ FT: Juventus 2-1 Lazio… https://t.co/7yh2p5Dxw2 2 minutes ago Samuel Caballero RT @footballitalia: Maurizio Sarri reveals why Paulo Dybala wasn’t going to start against Lazio, what makes Cristiano Ronaldo world class a… 2 minutes ago Jason Eselunas RT @Sportsnet: Cristiano Ronaldo’s double strike in a 2-1 win on Monday meant Juventus could clinch a ninth straight Serie A title this wee… 6 minutes ago footballitalia Maurizio Sarri reveals why Paulo Dybala wasn’t going to start against Lazio, what makes Cristiano Ronaldo world cla… https://t.co/Z38TDGgacK 6 minutes ago bad boy RT @MailSport: Cristiano Ronaldo brace earns vital victory as Juventus take significant step towards Serie A title https://t.co/o5UQEY1yDW 8 minutes ago Carlos Luis RT @MailFooty: Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first man to score 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League https://t.co/RvJNBhN… 10 minutes ago