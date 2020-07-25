Adam Lallana opens up on relationship with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (Video)

Global  
 

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Midfielder Adam Lallana is set to leave Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window with his contract expiring at the end of the month, having made a total of 178 appearances for the club (possibly one more when Liverpool take on Newcastle at St James Park on Sunday), scored 22 goals and laid on the same […]

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year 01:00

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.

Emotional Adam Lallana reveals story which proves exactly why Jordan Henderson is a Liverpool hero

 Adam Lallana fought back the tears as he paid tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday. It’s been an...
