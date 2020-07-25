Adam Lallana opens up on relationship with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year



Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA). Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12 Published 11 hours ago 'Liverpool missed Henderson in defeats'



Football Writers' Association Chair Carrie Brown explains why Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson deserved to be crowned the FWA Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published 22 hours ago Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record



Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Emotional Adam Lallana reveals story which proves exactly why Jordan Henderson is a Liverpool hero Adam Lallana fought back the tears as he paid tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday. It’s been an...

talkSPORT 13 hours ago





Tweets about this