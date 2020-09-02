Global  
 

US Open: Sumit Nagal becomes first Indian since 2013 to enter second round of Grand Slam singles event

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Sumit Nagal became the first Indian tennis player to win a round at a Grand Slam in seven years when he downed American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round, setting up a contest against world number three Dominic Thiem, here. Returning to the Flushing Meadows where he took a set off Roger Federer last year, the Indian got...
