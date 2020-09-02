US Open: Sumit Nagal becomes first Indian since 2013 to enter second round of Grand Slam singles event
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Sumit Nagal became the first Indian tennis player to win a round at a Grand Slam in seven years when he downed American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round, setting up a contest against world number three Dominic Thiem, here. Returning to the Flushing Meadows where he took a set off Roger Federer last year, the Indian got...
Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second..
