Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova have combinedÂ motherhood withÂ U.S. Open success

Newsday Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova are the first trio to gain the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament and are proving that ambition doesn't have to take a back seat to raising a family.Â 
