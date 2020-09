Dominic Thiem becomes first Austrian to reach US Open semi-finals Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dominic Thiem on Thursday became the first Austrian ever to reach the semifinals of the US Open.



In the quarter-final match against Alex de Minaur, Thiem secured a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over his opponent. De Minaur, 21, was bidding to become the youngest US Open semifinalist since Juan Martin del Potro in 2009.



Thiem will now... 👓 View full article