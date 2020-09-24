Global  
 

Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Passes Away in Mumbai After suffering Cardiac Arrest

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



