Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Passes Away in Mumbai After suffering Cardiac Arrest
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
