'Devastated': Dean Jones' wife Jane opens up on family's tragic loss

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
'Devastated': Dean Jones' wife Jane opens up on family's tragic lossDean Jones' wife Jane has opened up about her husband's sudden death which rocked the sporting world on Thursday.Jones died of a cardiac arrest aged 59 in a Mumbai hotel while working in India as a broadcaster for the Indian Premier...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

 Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died of astroke on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 59. Dean Jones was in India to fulfil his commitments for the host broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. He suffered a massive heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai after 12 PM on Thursday. Dean Jones played 52 Tests...

'The love of my life': Jane Jones opens up on Dean's death

 Jane Jones, the wife of former Australian cricketer Dean, has told of her and her family's devastation at losing her cricketing husband in an emotional tribute.
Brisbane Times


