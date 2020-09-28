Global  
 

Premier League Head-to-Head: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) vs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - Which forward will come out on top on Monday?

Shoot Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Matchweek 3’s Monday night Premier League action is headlined by Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield. Both sides have made a perfect start to the season with two wins from two, but Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will need to be at their very best to end Liverpool’s 60-game unbeaten run at Anfield, which stretches back to April […]
News video: Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:16

 In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

