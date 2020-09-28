Premier League Head-to-Head: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) vs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - Which forward will come out on top on Monday?
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Matchweek 3’s Monday night Premier League action is headlined by Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield. Both sides have made a perfect start to the season with two wins from two, but Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will need to be at their very best to end Liverpool’s 60-game unbeaten run at Anfield, which stretches back to April […]
