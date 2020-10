IPL 2020: KKR bowlers will trouble CSK batsmen, says Rahul Tripathi Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers' familiarity with the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, coupled with the fact that they are fresh off playing at the batsman-friendly Sharjah Cricket Stadium, will help them trouble Chennai Super Kings batsmen, according to Rahul Tripathi. KKR had played their first two matches of the season... 👓 View full article

