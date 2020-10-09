IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals bank on Sanju Samson, Steve Smith to fire v Delhi Capitals
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Struggling to figure out their best XI, Rajasthan Royals will need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in an IPL match here on Friday. The Royals were off to a flying start, winning both their games at Sharjah but they have struggled to...
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we...
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said..