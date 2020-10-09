Global  
 

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals bank on Sanju Samson, Steve Smith to fire v Delhi Capitals

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020
Struggling to figure out their best XI, Rajasthan Royals will need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in an IPL match here on Friday. The Royals were off to a flying start, winning both their games at Sharjah but they have struggled to...
