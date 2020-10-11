Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsene Wenger explains why Arsenal could achieve MORE than a top four finish this season and offers advice to Mikel Arteta

talkSPORT Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Arsenal will be the Premier League’s ‘surprise package’ who could achieve MORE than a top four finish, believes legendary former manager Arsene Wenger. The Gunners haven’t qualified for the Champions League since the 2015/16 season, when Wenger guided them to a second place finish, however, they finished behind shock champions Leicester. Since then, Arsenal have […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans looking forward to the autumn chill of fall [Video]

Americans looking forward to the autumn chill of fall

The perfect temperature for fall is 53 degrees Fahrenheit, according to new research.And we're currently in the peak of fall: the survey of 2,000 Americans revealed the first two weeks of October are..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Teachers spend this many additional hours prepping for their classes a week [Video]

Teachers spend this many additional hours prepping for their classes a week

The average teacher is spending an additional eight-hour workday each week just preparing to teach, according to new research.The survey of 1,000 elementary school teachers revealed, if that continues..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic [Video]

American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic

In times like these, Americans are struggling to maintain their overall health. According to new research, three in five say they have fallen off their previous health and wellness routine over the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsene Wenger thinks Arsenal can be ‘surprise package’ under Mikel Arteta

 Arsene Wenger has backed Arsenal to be the “surprise package” of the Premier League this season and believes Mikel Areta’s side could achieve more than a...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this