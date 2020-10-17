Global  
 

Captain Dinesh Karthik's decision to step down is incredibly selfless: Eoin Morgan

Mid-Day Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Kolkata Knight Riders' new skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday hailed Dinesh Karthik's decision to step down as captain of the IPL side as an "incredibly selfless" act of putting the team ahead of an individual. Karthik handed over the reins to his deputy Morgan hours before their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. "Yes, I was...
News video: 'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat

'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat 01:37

 Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the team made mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well. Morgan said, "With the bat, I think we made...

