Bruno Fernandes could take Manchester United captaincy from Harry Maguire on permanent basis because of his consistency

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip



Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:02 Published 12 hours ago Ole praises Bruno after divisive stories



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Bruno Fernandes for shutting down reports he had lost faith in his manager. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago Solskjaer backs Maguire to bounce back



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed defender Harry Maguire to bounce back after his red card for England against Denmark. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this Liam O Lunasa @SensibleUtd Disagree. Pogba at a free 8 will take up same spaces as Fernandes. It could be argued that Bruno’s dip… https://t.co/otFZfHmQbx 1 week ago