|
Bruno Fernandes could take Manchester United captaincy from Harry Maguire on permanent basis because of his consistency
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Rene Meulensteen believes Bruno Fernandes could replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain on a full-time basis. The Portugal playmaker will captain the club for the first time with Maguire ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Fernandes has scored 15 goals in 27 matches since joining United in an initial £47million […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this