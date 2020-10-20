Bruno Fernandes could take Manchester United captaincy from Harry Maguire on permanent basis because of his consistency

Global  
 

Rene Meulensteen believes Bruno Fernandes could replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain on a full-time basis. The Portugal playmaker will captain the club for the first time with Maguire ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Fernandes has scored 15 goals in 27 matches since joining United in an initial £47million […]
