|
Ronaldo on the bench for Juventus return
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the Juventus bench against Spezia after testing negative for coronavirus. Former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo contracted COVID-19 in October while away on international duty. He missed action for both Juve and Portugal before his club finally announced the forward was clear of the virus on Friday. […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this