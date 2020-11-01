Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronaldo on the bench for Juventus return

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the Juventus bench against Spezia after testing negative for coronavirus. Former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo contracted COVID-19 in October while away on international duty. He missed action for both Juve and Portugal before his club finally announced the forward was clear of the virus on Friday. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman [Video]

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:55Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive [Video]

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Ronaldo set for Juve return but unlikely to start against Spezia, Pirlo confirms

 Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to feature for Juventus in their Serie A match at Spezia on Sunday after recovering from coronavirus, but Andrea Pirlo doubts...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

ouggi

Chelsea Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Juventus return on the bench against Spezia after recovering from coronavirus.[Sun] 10 hours ago

johnson0000151

James Johnson Ronaldo set for return on Juventus bench against Spezia https://t.co/FBZxe5XPN5 11 hours ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times #NSTsports The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has missed four games for Juventus including the midweek Champions Lea… https://t.co/d3UBXZwHpx 15 hours ago

modernghanaweb

Modern Ghana Serie A: Ronaldo Set For Return On Juventus Bench Against Spezia https://t.co/yKyaM0HPhq 18 hours ago

IrishSunSport

Irish Sun Sport Ronaldo to make Juve return on bench against Spezia after negative covid test https://t.co/YMmcp6qwzV 18 hours ago

asbnewsng

ASBnews.ng Ronaldo set for return on Juventus bench against Spezia https://t.co/QgqxOF782t #football #cristianoronaldo #juventus #seriea 19 hours ago

Adeyemiwariz

wariz👑👑👑 RT @MobilePunch: Ronaldo set for return on Juventus bench against Spezia https://t.co/oTMfK7CcgF 20 hours ago

Footbal_Match

Football Everyday Cristiano Ronaldo to make Juventus return on bench against Spezia after negative coronavirus test . . . . . . . . .… https://t.co/63zZfSc48O 20 hours ago