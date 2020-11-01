Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Emilia Romagna GP win by drinking champagne from his shoe with Daniel Ricciardo as Mercedes driver closes in on Michael Schumacher record

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton toasted Mercedes’ record seventh consecutive constructors’ championship by drinking champagne from his racing boot, with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo joining in on the celebrations. Hamilton moved in touching distance of a record-equalling seventh world championship with victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Hamilton dropped to third at the start but adopted a different […]
