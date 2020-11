You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kevin De Bruyne sticks up for Kyle Walker after Roy Keane’s comments Kevin De Bruyne has defended Kyle Walker after his Manchester City team-mate was labelled an “idiot” by Roy Keane.

Belfast Telegraph 16 hours ago



De Bruyne fires back at Man Utd legend Roy Keane for comments on Walker Kevin De Bruyne has defended his Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker after criticism from Roy Keane

Daily Star 12 hours ago