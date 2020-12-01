Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson ahead of Wolves

The Sport Review Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alisson Becker is set to be sidelined for Liverpool FC’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday night. The Brazil international was a noticeable absentee from Klopp’s starting XI for the visit of Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday night for their crunch group-stage clash. Alisson completed the full quota of minutes in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea 02:07

 A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win [Video]

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test [Video]

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Atalanta clash

 Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita sustained a hamstring injury in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night. The...
The Sport Review

Liverpool without Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Ajax and Wolves games, confirms Jurgen Klopp, as James Milner becomes latest injury woe

 Jurgen Klopp had more bad news for Liverpool fans after Saturday’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Brighton, as the defending champions’ injury woes worsened. The...
talkSPORT