Barcelona v Juventus live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo for free – kick-off time, team news and TV channel

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
It could be Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo tonight as Barcelona host Juventus in the Champions League. The two teams have already qualified from Group G have both beaten Dynamo Lyiv and Ferencvarosi home and away. Barcelona top the group ahead of Juventus having won 2-0 in Italy in October. A point will see Barca […]
News video: 'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash 03:58

 Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

