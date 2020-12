You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Newcastle vs West Brom likely to go ahead



Keith Downie reports that Newcastle's Premier League game against West Brom is likely to go ahead regardless of how many players they have to choose from after a coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Returning Gayle scores winner as Newcastle heap misery on West Brom Dwight Gayle scores the winner on his first appearance of the season as Newcastle return from a coronavirus-enforced absence to heap more misery on West Brom.

BBC News 11 minutes ago