Adelaide Test: India record their lowest Test score of 36, Australia need 90 to win
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () The Indian cricket team on Saturday suffered the ignominy of being restricted to its lowest ever total in Test cricket, collapsing to 36/9 in the terminated second innings against Australia on the third morning of the first Day/Night Test here. India's earlier lowest score was 42 at the Lord's in 1974 against England, known in...
Days after BrahMos test, fresh missile test-firing was conducted by Indian Air Force. India has been carrying out frequent missile testing amid China tension and Pakistan provocation. Indigenous Akash..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19Published
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...
India successfully test fired a land attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile. The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired on November 24 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It hit its target, which..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26Published