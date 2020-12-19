Global  
 

Adelaide Test: India record their lowest Test score of 36, Australia need 90 to win

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The Indian cricket team on Saturday suffered the ignominy of being restricted to its lowest ever total in Test cricket, collapsing to 36/9 in the terminated second innings against Australia on the third morning of the first Day/Night Test here. India's earlier lowest score was 42 at the Lord's in 1974 against England, known in...
