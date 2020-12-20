|
Tiger Woods and son Charlie finish seventh at PNC Championship exhibition event
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie finish five shots behind winners Justin Thomas and his father Mike at a two-day PNC Championship exhibition event in Florida.
