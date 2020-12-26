Ajinkya Rahane: Let Australia play mind games

Saturday, 26 December 2020 () India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the Boxing Day Test starting here on Saturday.
Australia coach Justin Langer had on Thursday said he would be "happy" if the Indian team is under a bit of stress after the humiliating...
While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Role of openers everywhere not only in Australia is very crucial...