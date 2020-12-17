Adelaide Test: Australia take Day 1 honours as India reduced to 233/6
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Australia bounced back on the first day of the first Test against India on Thursday by picking three late wickets, including those of captain Virat Kohli (74), Ajinkya Rahane (42) and Hanuma Vihari (16) in just over six overs for 18 runs to leave their opponents on 233 for six at stumps.
