Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool: Reds drop points but finish 2020 three clear
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Liverpool will end 2020 three points clear at the top of the Premier League but were left frustrated after a goalless draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp’s side monopolised possession and carved out the best opportunities at St James’ Park, but against a spirited Newcastle side a winner eluded them. Liverpool’s front three of […]
