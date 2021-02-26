Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks to square off with France in blockbuster opening match

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks to square off with France in blockbuster opening match

New Zealand Herald

Published

Three-time champion New Zealand and three-time runner-up France will square off in a blockbuster opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.The two nations have combined to deliver some of the most storied matches in the tournament's...

Full Article