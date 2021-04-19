UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hits out at ‘liar’ Juventus chief, Manchester United’s Ed Woodward and warns European Super League players will be banned from Euros and World Cup
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin reiterated his stance that any player competing in the European Super League will be banned from representing their national teams. In a strongly-worded speech, Ceferin hit out at 'snakes' and singled out Juve chief Andrea Agnelli and Man United executive Ed Woodward. "UEFA and the footballing world stand united against the […]