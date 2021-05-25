Ben White is reportedly set to be included in England's provisional Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday, with Gareth Southgate weighing up his options ahead of next week's final announcementFull Article
Brighton defender Ben White to be named in England's provisional Euro 2020 squad
