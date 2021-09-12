Harvey Elliott needed immediate treatment following a challenge from Leeds star Pascal Strujik with Elliott's Liverpool team-mates shocked by what they sawFull Article
Harvey Elliott stretchered off as Liverpool stars look away after serious injury
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
News24.com | Elliott's nasty injury overshadows Liverpool's win at Leeds
News24
Liverpool moved alongside Chelsea and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win at Leeds overshadowed..
-
Elliott injury shock for Liverpool as Struijk gets marching orders
SoccerNews.com
-
Harvey Elliott: Liverpool teenager suffers serious injury at Leeds
BBC Local News
-
Salah not the only standout on landmark occasion as Liverpool earn controlling win over 10-man Leeds – player ratings
Team Talk
-
Liverpool's Elliott's serious injury at Leeds
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Liverpool cruise past Leeds but win overshadowed by Harvey Elliott injury
Mohamed Salah fired his 100th Premier League goal as Liverpool won 3-0 at Leeds to climb level on points with the Premier..
Belfast Telegraph