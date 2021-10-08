Newcastle’s new owners told ‘don’t string Steve Bruce along’ and former boss Sam Allardyce warns fans they must remain patient for Premier League success
Published
Former Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce has told the club’s new owners not to ‘string Steve Bruce along’ and make a swift managerial decision. A £305million takeover of the club by the Saudi Public Investment Fund was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, but many questions are still unanswered. The future of current boss Bruce is one of […]Full Article