Manchester United vs Brighton postponed but Premier League outlines intention to see other fixtures go ahead where safe amid spread of COVID Omicron variant
Published
Manchester United’s clash at home to Brighton on Saturday has been postponed amid the COVID outbreak at Old Trafford, it has been confirmed. This is the fourth top flight match to be called off this week, with Man United’s trip to Brentford, originally scheduled for December 14, one of the matches called off. The Daily […]Full Article