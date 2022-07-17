Golf: Australia's Cameron Smith leads Open Championship at St Andrews

Golf: Australia's Cameron Smith leads Open Championship at St Andrews

New Zealand Herald

Published

Cameron Smith holds the outright lead at the British Open after moving ahead of Rory McIlroy with his fifth birdie in a row.Smith is at 19-under par through 16 holes.McIlroy had a birdie putt on the 14th to move back into a tie...

Full Article