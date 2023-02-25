Follow live text, in-play clips and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra as Australia face South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup final.Full Article
Holders Australia face hosts South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup final
Best of Wolvaardt's half-century against Australia
BBC Sport
Watch the best shots from Laura Wolvaardt's half-century for hosts South Africa against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup..
Australia lose first wicket as Healy goes for 18
BBC Sport
South Africa pick up their first wicket as Nadine de Klerk makes an easy catch off Marizanne Kapp's bowling to dismiss Australia's..
Women's T20 World Cup: Marizanne Kapp removes Alyssa Healy
BBC Sport
