Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

· Seven current and former Tesla employees told Business Insider their thoughts on Elon Musk's performance as CEO of the electric-car company.

· They said he's inspiring and gave him credit for Tesla's successes, but also criticized his management style.

· Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

· Are... · Seven current and former Tesla employees told Business Insider their thoughts on Elon Musk's performance as CEO of the electric-car company.· They said he's inspiring and gave him credit for Tesla's successes, but also criticized his management style.· Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on this story.· Are 👓 View full article