List Of 59 Chinese Apps Banned By India: TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, ShareIt

Fossbytes Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
A few days ago, Indian intelligence agencies presented a list of Chinese apps to the government urging lawmakers to ban the app. Now, India has finally acted upon it and decided to ban 59 Chinese apps that include popular apps like TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, Shareit, and more. These Chinese apps have been banned by […]

The post List Of 59 Chinese Apps Banned By India: TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, ShareIt appeared first on Fossbytes.
News video: India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News

 Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi...

