List Of 59 Chinese Apps Banned By India: TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, ShareIt Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

A few days ago, Indian intelligence agencies presented a list of Chinese apps to the government urging lawmakers to ban the app. Now, India has finally acted upon it and decided to ban 59 Chinese apps that include popular apps like TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, Shareit, and more. These Chinese apps have been banned by […]



The post List Of 59 Chinese Apps Banned By India: TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, ShareIt appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

