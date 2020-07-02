Global  

Jeff Bezos is reportedly now worth over $171 billion, more than he was worth before his divorce (AMZN)

Business Insider Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos is reportedly now worth over $171 billion, more than he was worth before his divorce (AMZN)· Jeff Bezos' net worth has reached an all-time high of $171.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.
· The boost comes after Amazon's shares hit a new high of $2,878.70, pushing Bezos' fortune higher than it was before his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos. She received 25% of the couple's Amazon shares as part of the settlement. 
·...
 The economy is in a depression. However, Jeff Bezos' net worth has increased. CNN reports that he's now worth nearly $172 billion, a new record for the world's richest person. This week, Bezos beat his previous wealth record that he reached prior to his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie. Much of...

