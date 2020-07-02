Jeff Bezos is reportedly now worth over $171 billion, more than he was worth before his divorce (AMZN) Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

· Jeff Bezos' net worth has reached an all-time high of $171.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

· The boost comes after Amazon's shares hit a new high of $2,878.70, pushing Bezos' fortune higher than it was before his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos. She received 25% of the couple's Amazon shares as part of the settlement.

·... · Jeff Bezos' net worth has reached an all-time high of $171.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.· The boost comes after Amazon's shares hit a new high of $2,878.70, pushing Bezos' fortune higher than it was before his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos. She received 25% of the couple's Amazon shares as part of the settlement. 👓 View full article

