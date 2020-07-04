This Week in Apps: India bans Chinese apps, Apple freezes game updates in China, iOS developer backlash continues
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the Extra Crunch series that recaps the latest OS news, the applications they support and the money that flows through it all. The app industry is as hot as ever, with a record 204 billion downloads and $120 billion in consumer spending in 2019. People are now spending three hours and 40 minutes per day […]
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India’s ban on Chinese apps including TikTok. Pompeo said New Delhi was ensuring its own security. “We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps” from China, Pompeo said. The move, he added, would “boost India’s integrity and national...