This Week in Apps: India bans Chinese apps, Apple freezes game updates in China, iOS developer backlash continues

TechCrunch Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the Extra Crunch series that recaps the latest OS news, the applications they support and the money that flows through it all. The app industry is as hot as ever, with a record 204 billion downloads and $120 billion in consumer spending in 2019. People are now spending three hours and 40 minutes per day […]
News video: Mike Pompeo backs India’s ban on Chinese apps, says move will ‘boost integrity’

Mike Pompeo backs India’s ban on Chinese apps, says move will ‘boost integrity’ 01:34

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India’s ban on Chinese apps including TikTok. Pompeo said New Delhi was ensuring its own security. “We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps” from China, Pompeo said. The move, he added, would “boost India’s integrity and national...

How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do [Video]

How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do

With the government having banned 59 Chinese apps amid a protracted border standoff, how can Indian entrepreneurs fill the gap? And what must the government do to give a fillip to India Inc? Blaise..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:26Published
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban [Video]

How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban

India has banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok. The Indian government cited how these apps posed a threat to the data of Indian citizens. Blaise Fernandes, Director of Gateway India,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 21:13Published
‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban [Video]

‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ban on Chinese apps is a great opportunity for India to develop its own apps. Prasad said the dependence on foreign apps must stop. This comes after the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

