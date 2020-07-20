|
Jack Ma's newest venture is planning a $200 billion IPO — and it could be the largest public offering in history
· Chinese fintech giant Ant Group is preparing a dual public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, the company announced Monday.
· Ant is the parent company of Alipay, and was founded by billionaire Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma. Its public offering would bypass a New York listing as tensions rise between the US and China.
· The...
