Jack Ma's newest venture is planning a $200 billion IPO — and it could be the largest public offering in history Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Chinese fintech giant Ant Group is preparing a dual public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, the company announced Monday.

· Ant is the parent company of Alipay, and was founded by billionaire Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma. Its public offering would bypass a New York listing as tensions rise between the US and China.

· The... · Chinese fintech giant Ant Group is preparing a dual public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, the company announced Monday.· Ant is the parent company of Alipay, and was founded by billionaire Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma. Its public offering would bypass a New York listing as tensions rise between the US and China.· The 👓 View full article

