Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says gig economy companies should be required to establish 'benefits funds' for workers instead of treating them as full-time employees (UBER)
Monday, 10 August 2020 () · Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said companies like Uber should be required by law to provide "benefits funds" to gig workers in a New York Times op-ed published Monday.
· Khosrowshahi said the gig-work employment system is "outdated and unfair," and called for laws that would require companies to provide gig workers more...
Uber's Delivery Business Is Now Bigger Than Its Ride Service Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Uber Eats is now the company's most significant source of revenue. According to CNN Business, the second quarter saw Uber Eats take in $1.2 billion. That is double the amount it made in 2019's Q2. Gross...
On Digital Trends Live today: Rhyme Storm co-creator Flynn McEchron on a Guitar Hero-like game for freestyle rap; Renown marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher and his search for the ' Tiger Shark King'..