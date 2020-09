William Yost @Evans23653901 @NoahPisardin @PlayStation And don’t forget most these retail should have instore units available da… https://t.co/vAbwgxhBSL 3 minutes ago

Dylan Hasashi RT @C0nn0iss3urs: F5 for PS5: All your PlayStation 5 preorder links in one place https://t.co/O80AaEgTSG 11 minutes ago

Connoisseurs is @ 🏠Office & you should be too ‼️ F5 for PS5: All your PlayStation 5 preorder links in one place https://t.co/O80AaEgTSG 13 minutes ago

pureembrace Tips on how to manage people in your chat tip #1 - YOU THREATEN THEM https://t.co/eMdr3mgiXU #twitchstreamer… https://t.co/yqpdOHSOZA 13 minutes ago

Travis Webb @PlayStation What gives? I am trying to pre-order a console as I have been watching closely and saving for months n… https://t.co/JZvgb88o16 29 minutes ago

Master @PlayStation Can I preorder your system 36 minutes ago

Kunoichi @itssaraekaryn @JoseCarloss941 @PlayStation @Wario64 @pop_o_cIock Honestly we were the same. I gave up around 12 an… https://t.co/4CYJoaCtAs 38 minutes ago