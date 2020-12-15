Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Save 25% on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at an all-time low of $450

9to5Toys Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$449.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $600, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $45 and matching the all-time low set only once before. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package. Over 7,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Affordable Android but a lackluster screen [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Affordable Android but a lackluster screen

The Galaxy Tab A7 is currently on sale for a mere $155, making it a competitor for Amazon's Kindle Fire 10 HD. The Tab A7 feels remarkably well built for that price, but it's held back by an LCD screen..

Credit: Engadget Review [Engadget AOL]     Duration: 06:55Published
NASA Says Our Galaxy Holds at Least 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets [Video]

NASA Says Our Galaxy Holds at Least 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets

NASA Says , Our Galaxy Holds , at Least 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets. For many years, scientists around the world have studied data from the Kepler Space Telescope. Kepler spent nine..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
Samsung may launch flagship phone early - sources [Video]

Samsung may launch flagship phone early - sources

Samsung Electronics may launch its next flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple, three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Smartphone falls to new low of $540 (Save $410)

 Today only, B&H offers the the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB for* $539.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $950, today’s offer is $10 under our previous...
9to5Toys

Samsung Galaxy S21 Hands-On Video Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21 Hands-On Video Leaked Samsung is projected to take the wraps off the Galaxy S21 in approximately one month, and the closer we get to this moment, the more information arrives via...
Softpedia

Score a new all-time low on Motorola’s One Action Smartphone at $180 (Save 48%)

 B&H offers the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for *$179.99 shipped** *when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $350, it just...
9to5Toys