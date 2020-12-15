Save 25% on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at an all-time low of $450

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$449.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $600, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $45 and matching the all-time low set only once before. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package. Over 7,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.



