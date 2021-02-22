Microsoft Announces Text Predictions in Microsoft Word

Microsoft has announced a new feature available for testers that enables predictions in Microsoft Word and Microsoft Outlook. The feature works exactly as you’d expect it to work, as it offers predictions based on your text, all in an attempt to help type faster and reduce spelling and grammar errors. You can easily press Tab to accept a suggestion or just press escape to ignore it and continue typing the word in full. The new feature is currently available only for English, and is live for 50 percent of the Windows Beta channel running Word version 2020 build 13301.20004 or later and is now rolling out to Microsoft 365 SKUs on Word on the web except for Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Microsoft 365 F3, Microsoft 365 A1, Microsoft explains. For Outlook users, the predictions are live for English users in North America on Outlook.com and Outlook on the web. “We typically release features over some time to ensure that things are working smoothly. This is true for Ins...