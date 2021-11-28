Amazon takes up to 35% off Dickies and Saucony socks from $8 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering* **up to 35% off *Dickies and Saucony Socks from just *$8 Prime shipped*. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Dickies Men’s Dri-Tech Comfort Socks that are currently marked down to *$9.52** *and originally sold for $14. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and would make a phenomenal stocking stuffer idea. These socks are cushioned for added comfort and you can choose from an array of color options. They pair perfectly with boots or running shoes alike and the moisture-wicking fabric helps you to stay comfortable as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.



