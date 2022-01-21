Delta Cycle’s Leonardo Bike Storage Rack just hit the Amazon low at $8.50 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is now offering Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack for *$8.64 with free shippin*g for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently a bloated $28 at REI and marked down from $20 to $14.50 at Walmart, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This once started last year at around $17 on Amazon before dropping to the $10.50 range and is now sitting at the deepest price drop we have tracked. While it might seem like an off-season deal at this time of year to some, it might also be a good time to scoop one up while the price is right, not to mention it being a great storage solution for the winter anyway. This one can “hang any bicycle vertically in seconds” with a rubber sleeve to protect your rims. It comes with the hardware you’ll need to hang it up as well as a nice silver powdercoat finish. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.



more…