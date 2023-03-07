Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at second-best prices from $900 (Save $300)

After seeing its latest foldable handsets go on sale for the first time this year, much of that caliber of savings is going live on some previous-generation devices. Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB to *$899.99 shipped*. While you’d more regularly pay $1,200, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings in order to mark the first discount since the holiday shopping event last year. This is also the second-best price cut to date, as well, coming within $30 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Other storage capacities are also getting in on the savings, which we break down below the fold.



While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect. Head below for more.



