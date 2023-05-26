British Cycling publishes new transgender policy with 'open' and 'female' categories

Riders who were born male will be prevented from racing in British Cycling’s elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body. New rules for competitive events are due to be implemented this year and will see racing split into “open” and “female” categories. Transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete in the open category. The female category will remain for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and for transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy.