|
England v West Indies: Shannon Gabriel bowls Dominic Sibley as Test cricket returns
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
West Indies' Shannon Gabriel bowls England's Dominic Sibley with just the 10th delivery of the day as Test cricket returns at the Ageas Rose Bowl.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
Black Lives Matter: England & West Indies kneel before first ball at Ageas Rose BowlEngland and West Indies players take the knee before the first ball of the day to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
BBC News
England and West Indies players take a kneeEngland and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes ready for 'massive occasion'Stand-in captain Ben Stokes says England are ready for the "massive occasion" of the first Test against West Indies, which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News
England cricket team Sports team
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50Published
Dom Sibley English cricketer
Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:07Published
England v West Indies: Dom Sibley lost 12kg after 'wake-up call'Opener Dom Sibley says he "felt self-conscious about my physique and my weight" on England's aborted tour of Sri Lanka.
BBC News
Shannon Gabriel West Indian cricketer
West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this