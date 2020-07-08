Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England v West Indies: Shannon Gabriel bowls Dominic Sibley as Test cricket returns

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
West Indies' Shannon Gabriel bowls England's Dominic Sibley with just the 10th delivery of the day as Test cricket returns at the Ageas Rose Bowl.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test 00:39

 England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the start of play at the Ageas Bowl.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Indies cricket team West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team

Black Lives Matter: England & West Indies kneel before first ball at Ageas Rose Bowl

 England and West Indies players take the knee before the first ball of the day to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
BBC News

England and West Indies players take a knee

 England and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes ready for 'massive occasion'

 Stand-in captain Ben Stokes says England are ready for the "massive occasion" of the first Test against West Indies, which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket [Video]

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published

Dom Sibley Dom Sibley English cricketer

Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket [Video]

Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket

A slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week following long gap due to the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:07Published

England v West Indies: Dom Sibley lost 12kg after 'wake-up call'

 Opener Dom Sibley says he "felt self-conscious about my physique and my weight" on England's aborted tour of Sri Lanka.
BBC News

Shannon Gabriel Shannon Gabriel West Indian cricketer

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series [Video]

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) arrive in Manchester ahead of the three-test series against England.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test [Video]

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test

Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes has said his team will “show a gesture” to the Black Lives Matter movement but did not confirm whether that would mean taking a knee.Stokes said: “There is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
England v West Indies: How do the captains compare? [Video]

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?

England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain. We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test [Video]

Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test

Former England captain and Director of Cricket for the ECB Sir Andrew Strauss, has backed Ben Stokes as interim England captain ahead of the return of international Test cricket in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

England v West Indies: Shannon Gabriel bowls Dominic Sibley as Test cricket returns

 West Indies' Shannon Gabriel bowls England's Dominic Sibley with just the 10th delivery of the day as Test cricket returns at the Ageas Rose Bowl.
BBC News


Tweets about this