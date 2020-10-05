|
Coronavirus live updates as UK cases top half a million
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Latest coronavirus UK updates, including lockdown rules, cases and deaths for Hull and East Yorkshire.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Coronavirus numbers in Nevada | Oct. 6 00:11
More than one million Nevadans have been tested so far for the coronavirus. The state health department says there's more than 82 thousand confirmed cases.
