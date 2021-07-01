Leigh Griffiths: Celtic contract hand striker one-year contract extension
Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths agrees a one-year contract extension with Celtic promising an "exciting time" under new manager Ange Postecoglou.
Leigh Griffiths has vowed to do everything he can to bring back success to Celtic after agreeing a one-year contract extension.