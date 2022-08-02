Man charged under Treason Act after Windsor Castle incident
Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, was found in the castle grounds on Christmas Day, police say.Full Article
Jaswant Singh Chail has been charged with an offence under the Treason Act 1842
A man has been charged under the Treason Act after he was arrested while carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on..